Chilly Black Friday Forecast

TULSA, OKLA — Bundle up for any Black Friday shopping today. Highs in the upper 40s with a light south breeze.

Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows around freezing.

We'll warm up to the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon before another dry cold front drops our temps again for Sunday.

Temperatures will fall a little below freezing Sunday morning with daytime highs returning to the upper 40s.

Gradually temps will warm up next week with perhaps some 60s possible by the middle of next week before another cold front brings some chill back by the end of the week.

Right now our forecast looks to stay dry over the next 7 days.

Have a great and safe Thanksgiving Weekend!!

