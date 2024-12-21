Chilly and Dry Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Grab the coat as you head out this morning with temperatures in the the 20s. Lots of sunshine today with calm winds and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures drop below freezing overnight so make sure you bundle up for any Sunday morning plans. Gusty south winds expected throughout the day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds increase overnight and through the day Monday as a storm system moves in. Morning lows in the 40s with highs in the mid 50s. Most of the day will be dry with rain chances increasing late in the day. Most of the heavy rain expected overnight.

A gloomy and wet start to your Christmas Eve. Rain chances highest in the morning but will slowly dry off by the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s with temperatures in the 40s overnight.

Christmas looks dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s with northeast winds 5-15 mph.

Another storm system moves in Thursday with more rain chances, mainly in the morning.

Temperature look to stay above average through the end of December.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

