Chilly and Breezy Finish to Work Week

Freeze Watch Tomorrow Morning
Posted at 3:52 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 04:53:51-05

TULSA, OKLA- — A reinforcing cold front will move through the area this tomorrow morning.

Outside of a few isolated showers, the main focus with be on our drop in temperatures with highs struggling in the 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Breezy northwest winds behind the boundary can be expected.

