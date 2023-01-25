Chilly and breezy as we dry out today

TULSA, Okla — Temperatures have stayed above freezing this morning helping keep roads mostly wet. Some lingering drizzle or flurries will eventually come to an end later this morning.

This afternoon will keep skies mostly cloudy with a chilly northwest breeze. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Tonight will be cold with lows in the mid 20s.

After another chilly day tomorrow (low/mid 40s), we'll see a boost in temps the finish the week! Highs in the mid 50s on Friday with some sunshine to go with it!

A tail of two seasons this weekend with a mild and breezy Saturday (50s), followed by a cold and blustery Sunday (30s). As a cold front moves in Saturday night a few showers may develop, but any rain looks to stay fairly light.

Data is still not in great agreement, but there are hints another round of wintry weather may move in early next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --