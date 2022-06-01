Chances of Showers and Storms Today

TULSA, Okla — Keep the umbrella with you today as showers and a few storms will be possible. This morning's round of rain will move out, then we'll wait for another round to move in this afternoon.

As a cold front pushes south, showers and storms will remain possible overnight. The severe threat is not as high as yesterday, but we can't rule out a low-end severe storm with a wind and hail threat today and tonight.

Some rain may that into tomorrow morning south of Tulsa, but overall we'll be drying out. Look for highs to hold into the mid 70s at best with a mix of clouds and some sun. A good day to be outside!

We'll enjoy a nice finish to the week on Friday (upper 70s). Chances of showers and storms return on Saturday with a slight chance Sunday.

