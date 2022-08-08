Chance Of Storms To Start The Week

TULSA, Okla — We are monitoring a weak frontal boundary that will drift south into Green Country for the first half of the week. As the front approaches today, we'll likely see a few storms develop. Highest chance along and north of HWY 412, but there will still be an isolated chance farther south.

With the front remaining in the area tomorrow, storm chances will linger, and gradually push south into Wednesday. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but any storms could produce locally strong wind gusts. Locally heavy rain will be possible too. Rain chances will end on Thursday.

Other than a cool down one may get under a storm to start the week, it'll feel like August with highs in the 90s through the upcoming weekend.

