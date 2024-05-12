Chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm for Mother's Day

TULSA, Okla — Happy Mother's Day!!

A few showers and and perhaps some thunder will be possible near and north of I-44 this morning. By this afternoon are chances will be lower, but still can't rule out a stray shower or storm. Rain chances will go up again late afternoon into tonight as another wave of showers and storms approaches from the southwest. No severe weather is expected.

Keep the umbrella handy to start the week as the chance of a few isolated storms will remain on Monday. Chances look a little higher in southeast parts of the area by Monday afternoon and evening. the severe threat is not extremely high, but a low-end wind and hail threat will exist with the strongest storms.

After a dry Tuesday, the next system will arrive in the middle to end of the week. There are some differences in the timing of this system, but our chances of showers and storms could increase as early as Wednesday evening, and may linger into early Friday. The overall severe threat does not look extremely high at this time, but a limited severe threat will likely exist.

Temperatures look to be within a couple of degrees of average through the upcoming week, but a warm-up looks to be on the way for next weekend.

