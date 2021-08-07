Chance for storms Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight, with the low in Tulsa down to 78°. South winds 10-15 mph.

Chance for showers and storms Sunday, starting out in the morning. There could be an isolated strong to severe storm passing through. The high reaching 94°. South winds 10-15 mph.

Highs will be in the upper 90s much of next week with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Heat indices will continues to exceed 100° in the afternoon.

At this point, there is some indication that "cooler" temperatures could be on the way for next weekend as a front moves in. We are talking about 80s to around 90°. We'll keep you posted.

Have a great rest of the weekend!