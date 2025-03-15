Calmer and Cooler Weekend Forecast

TULSA, OKLA — Winds will be much calmer going through our Saturday and Sunday, but any fires that are actively burning, or have hot spots, could still take some time to get under control. Even with the calmer winds, please continue to pay attention to evacuation orders and orders from officials in your area.

Saturday and Sunday are going to be cooler than the end of the work week. Afternoon highs drop into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday before clouds start to move out on Sunday.

Temperatures warm back up into the 70s for the work week with winds picking back up as well, leading to increased fire danger again.

