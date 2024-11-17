Calm and Gloomy Sunday

***Flood Watch for parts of NE Oklahoma 6 pm Sunday into 6 pm Monday***

A gloomy Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Southeast winds 5-15 mph with an isolated shower this afternoon for southeast Oklahoma. The heavy rain moves in around midnight.

A potent storm system will bring strong storms across the area, mainly through the overnight hours. A marginal risk for severe storms but the main threat is heavy rainfall.

We could receive 1-3" of rain, with maybe some spots up to around 4". Highs around 70° with very gusty winds, up to 40-45 mph. The system will move through by late in the afternoon so look for sunshine to return with mostly dry conditions.

Mid 40s to start Tuesday and then mid 60s by the afternoon with sunny skies.

A chilly start to Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the afternoon, highs in the upper 50s with breezy northwest winds.

Breezy winds stick around Thursday, waking up in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Similar conditions for Friday.

