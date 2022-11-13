Calm and Clear Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine and calm southeast winds with highs in the low 50s Sunday.

Monday afternoon, chances are high to see rain and snow mix across the area. Accumulations and track are still uncertain. Temperatures are a key factor...we will continue to watch closely. Highs in the low 40s.

Highs in the 40s Tuesday through Thursday with lows in the 20s to near 30°.

Afternoon temps might only be in the upper 30s on Friday, then 40s for next weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --