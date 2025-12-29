TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up this morning! A shock to the system after breaking multiple record highs these past few days. Temperatures in the 20s but wind chills in the teens and single digits. Gusty north winds continue but taper for the afternoon with highs around 37° and plenty of sunshine.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with lows around 20° and then highs near 50°.

Sunshine continues on Wednesday with morning temps near 30° and then daytime highs in the upper 50s.

To kick off 2026, mostly sunny on Thursday. Lows in the mid 30s and then highs in the 50s.

On Friday, slight chance for a few rain showers. The morning starts in the mid 30s and then 50s for highs

As of now, next weekend doesn't look too bad. Sunshine with lows in the 30s and then afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 50s to around 60°.

Have a great week ahead!

