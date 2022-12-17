Bright with Brisk Wind Chills for Saturday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Cool with breezy northwest winds under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures this afternoon are expected to generally be in the low to mid-40s.

Keep the coat with you for tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s then dipping into the 20s overnight.

Briefly warmer for tomorrow with highs near seasonal averages in the 50s ahead of our next system.

Latest model guidance remains in good agreement with timing of light precipitation spreading into the area late Sunday evening.

*Still some question concerning main precip type, but as of now expect a wintry mix to spread into eastern Oklahoma Sunday night into early Monday morning. A few slick spots could develop on elevated roadways, however with temperatures only in the lower 30s and warming Monday mid-morning.*

Highs Monday afternoon return to the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Cloudy conditions continue for both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Lows in the 20s.

Primary weather concern in the extended remains the strong Arctic cold front, forecast to move through the area on Thursday with the potential for wintry weather.

In addition to the winter weather potential, bitterly cold conditions are likey Thursday into Thursday night with dangerous wind chill values 10 to 15 degrees below zero possible by Friday morning.

The unseasonably cold conditions will likely persist through the Christmas weekend but air-mass should begin to slowly moderate during this time.

