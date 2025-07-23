Bright, Hot and Humid Wednesday

*** HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY IN PARTS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA ***

No surprises here with another hot and humid day on tap. Highs this afternoon in the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky. Heat index values will reach the triple digits with a Heat Advisory for Tulsa County and surrounding areas from noon until 8 this evening.

Tonight, mostly to partly clear with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Some changes tomorrow as a weak cold front will approach the region from the northwest. Thunderstorms will likely develop from southern Kansas into northwestern Oklahoma along the front. There is a possibility some of these storms may maintain long enough to reach at least north and western portions of Green Country Thursday night into Friday morning.

Despite the rain and storm chance into Friday morning, by Friday afternoon we are back to the heat and humidity.

Lots of sunshine through this weekend with only a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with morning lows in the mid-70s to the lower 80s. Someone could make a run at their first 100° day of the year Friday through Monday. It will be very close.

Heat indices will continue to be well over 100° into next week. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take breaks as needed if you have to be outside the next few days.

