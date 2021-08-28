Bright & Breezy Saturday

TULSA, OK- — Mostly sunny for Saturday with a moderate southerly wind flow. Daytime highs in the mid-90s with overnight lows returning to the 70s.

Clouds will gradually increase tomorrow morning with low chances for showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Daytime highs closer to our seasonal average in the low 90s.

Additional widely scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday. Severe weather is not expected, but locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be main threats.

