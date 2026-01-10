Bright, Breezy and Cool Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Temperatures over the weekend will be close to seasonal averages with highs in the low 50s for Saturday and mid-40s for Sunday. Lots of sunshine is expected!

Overnight lows in the upper 20s tonight and into Sunday morning and lower 30s Sunday night into Monday morning.

Another warm-up is in he forecast for early next week with southwest winds pushing highs in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will cool temps back down in the middle of next week.

Grass-fire concerns may need to be monitored Saturday and in the first half of next week with gusty winds and dry conditions.

