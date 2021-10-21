Bright & Beautiful Fall Day

TULSA, OKLA- — Good Morning!

We've got a very pleasant fall day on tap with widespread sunshine, light north winds and seasonal daytime highs in the lower 70s.

Quiet evening ahead with overnight lows returning to the 40s.

Expect a warm-up starting tomorrow and lasting through the upcoming weekend. Highs tomorrow afternoon in the upper 70s then mid to lower 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

A series of upper level disturbance will bring a chance for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms for the first half of Saturday.

We'll get a brief break in the activity with another round, this time with the potential of some severe storms developing by Sunday afternoon and evening.

At this time, all severe weather hazards appear possible, but some uncertainty remains in the exact threats and timing.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --