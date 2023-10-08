Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Bright and Refreshing Sunday

Active Weather Towards the End of the Week
Posted at 7:43 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 09:44:37-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine with highs today a little warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Great weather for the last day of the Tulsa State Fair!

Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows around 50 degrees.

Slightly cooler air builds in Monday, but temperatures warm back into the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shower and storm chances return for Thursday, followed by a drop in temperatures to finish the work week and into next weekend.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018