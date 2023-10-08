Bright and Refreshing Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine with highs today a little warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Great weather for the last day of the Tulsa State Fair!

Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with overnight lows around 50 degrees.

Slightly cooler air builds in Monday, but temperatures warm back into the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shower and storm chances return for Thursday, followed by a drop in temperatures to finish the work week and into next weekend.

