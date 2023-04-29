Bright and Mild Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Rain is moving out this morning and skies will clear from west to east bringing the return of some much needed sun to the area today.

Highs this afternoon will warm to around 70 degrees with a moderate north breeze.

Tonight, calm and clear weather remains in the forecast with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Mostly sunny for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Mostly sunny and Monday and reaching the upper 60s.

Highs in the low 70s on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will gradually rise to above normal by later next week.

Showers and storms chances will also increase during the day on Thursday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

