Bright and Breezy Tuesday

TULSA, OKLA — Bright and breezy day ahead with highs seasonably cool in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northwest with periodic gusts upward of 30 mph.

Winds will relax this evening under a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Mostly sunny and warmer for Wednesday with max temps around 80 degrees.

Increasing clouds on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms by evening and overnight hours with some strong to severe storms possible, along with heavy rainfall.

On Friday, showers and thunderstorms pushing through. Lows in the upper 50s and then highs in the upper 60s.

Over the weekend, a mixed bag. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with still some rain showers. Morning temperatures in the mid 50s with highs in the mid 60s.

Still clouds lingering on Sunday, but we'll keep it dry for now. If the system sticks around, we might have to include more showers. Lows in the mid 50s with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

On Monday, lows in the 50s with highs in the 70s. Look for an increasing chance for scattered showers and storms.

