Bright and Breezy Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Much cooler this morning with highs rebounding into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Bright and breezy with northwest winds gusting upward of 30 mph.

*Locations NW of I-44 will be prone to grassland fires, especially this afternoon, given the ongoing drought, gusty winds and low humidity values.*

Tonight, clear with calmer winds. Overnight lows returning to the lower 40s.

A warming trend to start the work week with highs Monday afternoon in the upper 70s under a mainly sunny sky.

Highs in the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, then much more cloud cover on Wednesday and maybe a few stray showers.

Upper 70s on Thursday and mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers and even some storms. We'll keep you posted on that.

Afternoon temperatures around 70° on Friday with nice sunshine back and then 60s next weekend.

Morning lows will be in the 40s on Monday, then 50s Tuesday, 60s Wednesday and Thursday, then into the 40s Friday through next weekend behind another cold front.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.

