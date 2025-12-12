Brief Cold Snap for the Upcoming Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — A cold front has moved in this morning causing another wind shift and seasonably cool temperatures for today. Highs this afternoon generally in the 50s with feels like temps in the 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Fairly quiet this evening with overnight lows around freezing.

A second and much stronger cold front arrives tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Ahead of the front, temperatures look to return to the 50s with some upper 40s possibly further to the north. If some cloud coverage lingers, this may keep highs slightly cooler in the 40s.

For Sunday afternoon, highs will be chilly in the mid-30s! Wind chill values in the single digits will be common Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Temperatures will steadily climb warmer next week. After a chilly Monday, some 60s may be possible by the end of the week.

