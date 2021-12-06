Watch
Breezy, Colder Monday

Below Normal Temps Return
Posted at 3:19 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 04:19:02-05

Bundle up this morning with cold, windy weather. Temps this morning will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. This afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s.

There will be a hard freeze tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

There will be a big warmup by the end of the week with 70s returning.

