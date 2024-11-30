Breezy and Mild Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — We may see some clouds initially Saturday morning, but they'll quickly clear west to east with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. We'll warm up to the mid-50s in the afternoon before a dry cold front sweeps through. Shopping plans are good to go.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall a few degrees below freezing Sunday morning with daytime highs holding to the upper 40s.

Monday looks chilly, then we'll see a gradual warm up with some 60s possible by the middle of next week. Another cold front brings some chill back by the end of the week. Very typical for early December.

Right now our forecast looks to stay dry over the next 7 days.

Have a great and safe weekend!!

