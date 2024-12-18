Breezy and Cooler Day Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — Highs today stay in the mid to upper 40s with the return of some sunshine and calmer winds by late afternoon.

Remaining calm and clear tonight with areas of fog possible tomorrow morning. Overnight lows chilly in the 20s.

Southerly winds return tomorrow helping to boost temperatures by the afternoon in the mid-50s under a mostly sunny sky.

The parade of cold fronts will continue with another moving in tomorrow evening. This front will pass through dry, but looks to make Friday the chillest of the next few days with lows in the mid 20s and highs in the low 40s.

The last weekend before Christmas will cooperate for any last minute shopping plans! We'll enjoy lots of sunshine. Temps remaining near to perhaps a bit above average.

