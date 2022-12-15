Breezy and chilly to finish the week

TULSA, Okla — Breezy, sunny, and chilly conditions will be the rule as we finish out the week and open up the weekend. Grab the coats again today as temps will finish slightly cooler than yesterday...holding in the mid 40s. It'll feel chillier (upper 30s at warmest) with a gusty west-northwest breeze. A few gusts near 30mph are possible. We'll chill down tonight with lows by daybreak tomorrow in the mid/upper 20s.

Temps will drop a couple of more degrees Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Gusty winds will remain, but at least we'll continue to enjoy some sunshine! As a light south breeze develops Sunday, temps will warm up close to 50 Sunday afternoon. We do keep the weekend dry for any shopping plans you may have.

We'll see a chance of showers on Monday, which potentially may mix with some snow Monday morning across parts of Green Country. As of now, no problems are expected. the main focus next week will be a surge of Arctic air that will likely arrive at the end of the week. Exactly how cold it will be is still to be determined, but despite that, be ready for our coldest air of the season so far!

