Blustery Day Ahead

***FREEZE WARNING FOR ALL OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING***

A cold Sunday ahead with temperatures in the mid 40s. Clouds will move through leaving us with clear skies most of the day. Gusty north winds 10-25 mph with wind chill values in the 30s to low 40s.

Freezing temperatures overnight through Monday morning. Lows in the 20s with some spots experiencing a killing freeze (24° or below). Wind chills in the morning in the teens and low 20s. Lighter winds out of the NW 5-10 mph with highs stuck in the 40s.

Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s with breezy south winds 10-25 mph.

Clear skies on Wednesday with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 70s. Lighter winds

Partly cloudy skies Thursday with a pleasant afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s with highs in the mid 70s.

Much warmer day on Friday with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

As of now, we could see some rain showers next weekend. Stay tuned for the latest data.

