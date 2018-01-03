We enjoyed the first supermoon of the month on the 1st to ring in the New Year.

A supermoon happens when the moon is full and when its orbit is closest to earth. That close approach is called perigee.

The 2nd full moon of the month (or "Blue Moon") happens on the 31st. You, know..."Once in a Blue Moon." It's also a supermoon and we'll enjoy a total lunar eclipse.

The last time we had a "Blue Moon" and a total lunar eclipse together was 152 years ago! The next time this will happen will be December 31, 2028.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth, and moon are perfectly lined up and the moon passes through the Earth's shadow, or Umbra. See the above diagram in the media player.

Below is an eclipse time table for central time:

Partial lunar eclipse begins: 5:48 am

Total lunar eclipse begins: 6:52 am

Note: The moon may set before totality ends.

Remember, it is OK to look at a lunar eclipse with the naked eye. It is not OK to look at solar eclipses.