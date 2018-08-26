BLOG: Some areas still in drought

Brandon Wholey
11:59 AM, Aug 26, 2018

Courtesy: 2 Works for You Weather Center

Courtesy: Oklahoma Mesonet

The latest drought monitor map was just published a few days ago and as you can see, much of Osage County is in severe drought (orange color). Even dry conditions from Tulsa up towards Grove. Hard to believe with all the flash flooding we had.

Over the past 30 days, much of eastern Oklahoma has picked up between 4 inches and 10 inches plus. I've attached the map courtesy of the Oklahoma Mesonet Network.

Rain showers look to move back in by Wednesday and Thursday. Hopefully a lot hits Osage County as they certainly need much more.

 