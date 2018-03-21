BLOG: Elevated Fire Danger Returns

We are continuing to track stronger winds that will be moving into Green Country for Thursday and Friday.

As of now, computer weather models are suggesting winds will be strongest on Friday in advance of a weekend cold front.

The humidity will be lowest on Thursday and highest on Friday with increasing low level moisture before the system. However, both days we will have highs in the mid 70s.

So, with the higher afternoon temperatures, increasing south winds, and lower humidity, fire danger will be highest over the next 2 days.

Here are some tips to avoid fires during high fire danger days: