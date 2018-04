BLOG: Big weather changes for Friday & Saturday

After temperatures in the 60s Thursday afternoon, temperatures will fall quickly Friday afternoon with the passage of a strong cold front.

The system will start to bring us showers and thunderstorms after midnight tonight through Friday morning. Then another wave of showers moves in Friday afternoon with gusty north winds.

Another feature moves in overnight Friday into early Saturday morning before sunrise that could bring us a wintry mix of sleet and snow showers.

In addition, with the cold air in place behind the front, a Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of eastern Oklahoma from 9pm Friday until 10am Saturday for lows in the 20s and 30s.

This mostly cold start to April continues...