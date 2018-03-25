BLOG: A lot of rain plus severe weather chances

Even though we are pretty much drought free across most of Green Country, we have more rain on the way Sunday through Tuesday.

The chance for severe weather will go up on Monday with wind and hail being the main severe threats (see above image). The Storm Prediction Center or SPC out of Norman, Oklahoma has a slight risk for severe weather indicated in the yellow shading (also see above for image).

While we will have some showers crossing the area on Sunday, the heaviest rain looks to come in for Monday and Tuesday with some places seeing a few inches of rain. See our model run above, which takes the rain totals all the way out to the middle part of this next week. The heaviest rain will be southeast of the Tulsa area (where it usually is).

Stay up to date with the latest forecast from our team of meteorologists over the next few days.