Bitter Cold Next Few Days

TULSA, Okla. — Grab the heavy coat this morning as temperatures stay in the teens with single digit wind chill values. Afternoon highs in the upper 20s with sunny skies and north winds 10-15 mph.

Frigid temperatures continue tomorrow morning with temperatures in the teens. We will see an increase in cloud coverage with a few flurries possible. No accumulations expected at this time. Afternoon highs in the upper 20s with calm northeast winds.

Staying below freezing Tuesday with highs near 30 degrees and lots of sunshine.

Mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday and finally seeing highs above freezing. Lows in the 20s with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

As of now, next weekend looks decent. Lows in the 20s to near 30° with highs in the mid 50s on Saturday and then mid 40s on Sunday behind another front.

Stay warm!!

