Below average temps with a few showers this morning

TULSA, OKLA — Chance for a few showers and storms this morning with sunshine returning for the afternoon. Highs remaining below average in the upper 80s.

Calm and partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

We're tracking another slim chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms tomorrow morning with a gradual clearing by the afternoon. Daytime highs for Thursday remain in the upper 80s.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday and mid 90s. Morning lows in the upper 60s.

A hot weekend ahead with upper 90s. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s.

As of now, the hot weather will continue into early next week. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 70s.

