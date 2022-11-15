Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Below Average Temps To Continue

Clouds will give way to some late day sun; Next cold front arrives Thursday night
Posted at 4:13 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 05:13:01-05

TULSA, Okla — Clouds and some patchy drizzle continue to wrap around the backside of yesterday's rain and snow maker, but we will gradually see some clearing by the end of the day. Keep the coats with you with highs struggling into the low/mid 40s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to run well below average for the next several days.

For tonight, temps will fall into the mid 20s. We'll enjoy more sunshine through the middle of the week with mid 40s tomorrow and tempos near 50 on Thursday. Our next cold front comes in Thursday night setting up a cold and blustery Friday (highs in the 30s). There is a small chance we could see a few flurries Friday, but accumulating snow does not look likely at this time.

Weekend plans will be a go with lots of sunshine, cold mornings, and cool afternoons 40s and 50s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018