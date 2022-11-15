Below Average Temps To Continue

TULSA, Okla — Clouds and some patchy drizzle continue to wrap around the backside of yesterday's rain and snow maker, but we will gradually see some clearing by the end of the day. Keep the coats with you with highs struggling into the low/mid 40s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to run well below average for the next several days.

For tonight, temps will fall into the mid 20s. We'll enjoy more sunshine through the middle of the week with mid 40s tomorrow and tempos near 50 on Thursday. Our next cold front comes in Thursday night setting up a cold and blustery Friday (highs in the 30s). There is a small chance we could see a few flurries Friday, but accumulating snow does not look likely at this time.

Weekend plans will be a go with lots of sunshine, cold mornings, and cool afternoons 40s and 50s.

