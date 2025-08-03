Below Average Temperatures Continue

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly cloudy skies expected for Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. A few scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, mainly west.

Additional scattered storms overnight and Monday morning. A few will need keep an umbrella on hand. We will see some clearing skies during the day with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s with calm east winds.

A dry Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 90s and humidity looks to return in the area.

Lows will be in the 70s Wednesday through the weekend with highs in the 90s. Getting in the mid to upper 90s Thursday through next weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Have a great Sunday!

