Below Average Temperatures

TULSA, Okla. — A mild start this Monday morning with afternoon highs in the low 90s. No heat alerts however we will still be hot in the upper 90s with the humidity.

Waking up in the low 70s Tuesday morning with an isolated chance for a shower or storm. Expect dry conditions by the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s! A little but more cloud coverage and easterly winds 5-15 mph.

Dry for Wednesday with a pleasant morning as temperatures drop in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Lows continue in the upper 60s for Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Similar conditions expected for Friday.

As of now, mid 90s for the weekend with lots of sunshine.

Have a great week!

