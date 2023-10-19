Beautiful weather into the weekend

TULSA, Okla — Beautiful weather will remain all the way through the weekend! For today highs will reach the mid 70s with a steady northeast breeze and lots of sunshine. Grab a light jacket tonight as lows will fall into the mid 40s to low 50s under clear skies.

High temps will climb to near 80F tomorrow and again on Saturday! Oktoberfest and the Tulsa BooHaha parade will be good to go! Sunday’s high temps will return to the 70s.

Data remains in good agreement a strong storm system will move in from the western U.S. in the middle of next week. As moisture streams ahead of the system, our chances for rain and thunder will likely go up and remain until the system passes. As of today, showers look to arrive as early as Tuesday with the highest chance of storms on Thursday, but expect some adjusting to the timing as we get closer.

