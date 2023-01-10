Beautiful weather continues for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Take advantage of the beautiful weather the next couple of days! Look for highs today to range between 65 and 70 with a mostly sunny sky. Perfect weather to get outside. We'll cool in back into the 30s to near 40 tonight.

Another mild to warm day is expected Wednesday (mid 60s to low 70s) before a cold front sweeps through Wednesday night. There is a chance an isolated storm or two may develop near/east of HWY 69 tomorrow evening and night. Wrap around moisture behind the system may bring a few light showers into far northeast Oklahoma Thursday morning, but most of us will stay dry.

Seasonably chilly weather returns for Thursday and Friday with some spots staying in the 40s for highs. Temperatures will rebound this weekend with 50s Saturday and highs near 60 Sunday. Another system approaches with a shower chance by Sunday night, but we'll stay dry for any plans during the day.

