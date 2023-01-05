Beautiful Thursday with lots of sunshine

TULSA, Okla — Grab the sunglasses today! We'll enjoy abundant sunshine with highs in the low/mid 50s. A beautiful day, but we expect a gusty northwest breeze at 10-20 mph as well. Lows tonight will fall into the low/mid 30s with light winds.

Lots of high level cirrus clouds will filter through Friday as the next frontal system approaches. With very little moisture available, rain chances look slim to none. Just a small chance of sprinkles or a shower Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front sweeps through.

We'll see highs tomorrow near 60 with a gusty south breeze, but then cooling back into the upper 40s and low 50s over the weekend. We'll have some clouds filtering through Saturday, then back to abundant sunshine on Sunday. Great weekend for any plans you may have. 60s could be back on Monday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --