Beautiful Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Great outdoor weather this afternoon with clear skies and highs in the low 70s.

Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with a few showers and t-storms in the area. Highs in the low 70s on Monday and mid 70s on Tuesday.

Dry on Wednesday and upper 70s with breezy south winds 10-20 mph.

Our next cold front arrives later Thursday with an increasing chance of showers and storms. Highs should still be in the 70s on Thursday before the arrival of the front, which is slated for that evening.

Temperatures really drop behind the front on Friday (Veterans Day) and into next weekend. Highs in the 40s and 50s with morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

