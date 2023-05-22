Beautiful start to the work week

TULSA, Okla — Some patchy fog is possible in favored spots this morning, but otherwise a nice Monday ahead with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight will be another pleasant one with lows in the mid/upper 50s.

Tuesday will be a near repeat of Monday with highs near 80. By Wednesday a few spotty showers and storms will be possible, and the severe threat looks very low. A slight chance of a shower or storm will linger into Thursday.

As of now, the weather looks dry, warm, and humid for Memorial Day weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Outdoor plans will be a go!

