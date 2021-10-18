Beautiful start to the week

Watch
The quiet weather pattern continues today with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. South winds increase today from 10-20.

Tuesday will be windy and mild with highs in the upper 70s with strong south winds.

A weak cool front pushes through Wednesday with very low rain chances.

