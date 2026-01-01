Beautiful Start to 2026

TULSA, OKLA — Above normal temps remain in the forecast to start the New Year.

Highs returning to the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows trending well above freezing in the 40s.

Low to medium rain chances late tonight with better chances tomorrow morning!

Highs for Friday still look to peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

This front will also bring a slight cool down Friday night into Saturday with much warmer temperatures returning Sunday in the 60s then jumping to near 70 degrees Monday!

Highs look to remain in the 60s for the remainder of the week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

