Beautiful Outdoor Weather

TULSA, Okla. — Another pleasant day across the area with highs this afternoon in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy with southeast winds 10-15 mph.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives early Wednesday morning as a frontal system moves in. Umbrellas may be needed by some of us for the morning drive. No severe weather is expected. Most of the rain should clear by late morning Wednesday with dry weather for the rest of the day and sun returning. The wind will shift behind a passing cold front, starting out of the south, then becoming northwest at about 10-20 mph. Highs in the mid 60s.

The rest of the week will be beautiful with chilly mornings (upper 30s to low 40s) and highs in the upper 60s to lows 70s both Thursday and Friday!

Other than gusty south/southwest winds for Saturday and Sunday, the weekend will be good to go with highs in the low 70s.

Data is struggling with the timing of what could be a fairly strong cold front next week. A decent drop in temperatures will likely occur sometime early/mid next week along with a chance of rain as the front moves in. We'll be adjusting the timing and specifics as confidence increases.

