Beautiful Fall Weather for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Chilly start, but a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight, partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

The chances of showers and storms will increase throughout the day tomorrow.

A few of the storms could be strong to marginally severe, mainly during the evening hours, with hail the main concern.

Daytime highs for Sunday in the upper 50s.

Rain and showers will linger into Monday with a shot of cooler and drier air moving in on Tuesday.

High temps will likely struggle Sunday and Monday with the clouds and rain…staying in the 50s to near 60.

Still early, but the weather looks like it will cooperate for Thanksgiving lot of sunshine and seasonably cool to chilly temps.

