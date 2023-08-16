Watch Now
Beautiful day for going back to school

Temperatures will get hotter as we finish the week an go into the weekend
Looking great as more school districts head back to the classroom today. Temperatures will heat up at the end of the week and into the weekend.
Posted at 4:40 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 06:55:32-04

TULSA, Okla — After many of us saw our coolest morning in over two months, we’ll start a warming trend into the afternoon. Light south winds and sunshine will give high temps a slight boost…into the mid/upper 80s. A nice day for heading back to school! Not as cool, but still pleasant tonight with lows tomorrow morning in the mid 60s.

The warmup continues for Thursday and Friday as highs will climb well into the 90s. The weekend looks hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat index values will likely exceed 105F Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Summer is not done as Heat Advisories will likely be needed.

Rain chances look slim to none through the weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure settles over the Plains.

