Beautiful and Calm Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Cooler fall day with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies with southwest winds 10-20 mph.

Don't forget to set your clocks back tonight as we "fall back" with the sunrise time tomorrow at 6:51 AM and sunset at 5:23 PM

Sunday, expect clear skies and highs in the low 70s with south winds 10-20 mph.

We have a chance for a few scattered showers Monday and Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will stay in the 70s for most of the week until a strong cold front moves in Thursday night bringing the chance for showers in the area and keeping temperatures in the upper 40s by Friday (Veterans Day).

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --