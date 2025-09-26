Areas of Fog Developing Again this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Some patchy dense fog through mid-morning with sunshine returning and temperatures near seasonal average of 82 degrees.

Mostly clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Some patchy fog is possible once again tomorrow morning.

Dry weather expected for the upcoming weekend with temperatures warming in the mid to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The latest trends show quiet weather continuing through next week. Outdoor plans are a go as a gorgeous stretch of weather continues!

Next rain chances and cool down looks to be over a week away.

