Areas of Dense Fog to Start the New Year

TULSA, OKLA- — The New Year will start out unseasonably warm with some patchy dense fog early.

Daytime highs return to the upper 60s and lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds will continue to build in tonight with overnight lows well above seasonal levels in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s tomorrow ahead of our next round of showers and storms.

Severe weather and locally heavy rainfall potential will be possible with the heaviest rains and strongest storms more likely across far eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Afternoon temperatures cool off to the low 50s on Tuesday and then 40s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows drop well into the 20s by Thursday morning.

